Brogdon said Monday after the Celtics' 103-84 loss to the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals that he may require offseason surgery to address a partial tendon tear in his right elbow/forearm, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon reportedly suffered the injury in Game 1 of the series and proceeded to shoot 20 percent from the field while averaging 3.0 points per game in his remaining five appearances against the Heat. He ended up sitting out the Celtics' Game 6 win and was available only in a limited capacity for Game 7, playing just seven minutes. The injury resulted in a disappointing finish to what was a successful season overall for Brogdon, who took home the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award after averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 boards, 3.7 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per game over 67 appearances during the regular season. He's on the Celtics' books for two more seasons and carries cap hits of $22.5 million for both years.