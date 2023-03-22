Brogdon notched four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 victory over Sacramento.

Brogdon played his fewest minutes since March 1 and struggled to make an impact offensively. Coming into the contest, the backup point guard had appeared in six of Boston's previous seven matchups and averaged 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.0 minutes during that stretch, so it's safe to chalk Tuesday's performance up to an off night.