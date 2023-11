The Clippers recalled Brown from the G League on Tuesday, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Brown recorded 16 points and five rebounds in 31 minutes during his first G League appearance. The rookie will be available for Tuesday's matchup versus the Nuggets, but it's unclear if he'll see any playing time at the NBA level. Before the James Harden acquisition, Brown made six appearances and averaged 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game for the parent club.