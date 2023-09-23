The 2023-24 NBA regular season begins on Oct. 24 with an action-packed doubleheader, and most 2023 Fantasy basketball drafts will take place over the next month leading into the season. Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard remains one of the greatest mysteries for NBA fans and Fantasy basketball managers alike, with rumors continuing to swirl about his future in Portland. The Heat have expressed clear interest in acquiring the seven-time All-Star, but the NBA preseason begins in just a couple of weeks and a trade still hasn't been completed.

So without clarity on Lillard's future, where should you be targeting him in your upcoming drafts, and who are some of the 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts you need to be aware of?

Last year Russell Westbrook was predicted as a bust in the seventh round. The result: Westbrook wound up being traded away from the Lakers before signing as a free agent to finish the year with the Clippers. He had his least productive season since his rookie year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game over just 29.7 minutes per contest.

DeMar DeRozan was identified as a sleeper in 2021-22 before he averaged a career-best 27.9 points per game and Paolo Banchero's breakout rookie season was predicted last year before he went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Wizards guard Jordan Poole. The former Michigan star was a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft but spent some time in the NBA G-League before finally breaking through for the Warriors while Klay Thompson was battling injuries. Poole has averaged 19.5 points per game over the last two seasons but with Thompson back in the mix, Golden State decided it didn't have a need for a volume shooter and dealt Poole to Washington as part of the Chris Paul trade package.

With Bradley Beal traded away from Washington during the offseason and Kyle Kuzma reportedly on the trading block, Poole now steps into a situation where he should be one of Washington's primary scorers. Without having to share with the likes of Curry, Thompson and Wiggins, the streaky scorer should excel statistically. That's why the model ranks him ahead of guards like Beal and Jaylen Brown, who are going at least 30 picks earlier on average.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson. It was a bit of a shock when the G-League Ignite star fell to third overall but Portland didn't hesitate to scoop up the talented combo guard despite having Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe on the roster. That's because Henderson is a high-level prospect who might have gone No. 1 overall in any of the last three NBA draft classes.

He averaged 16.5 points per game in the G-League as an 18-year-old last season and his athleticism and explosiveness around the rim have drawn comparisons to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook. His 6-foot-9 wingspan also gives him defensive upside and he should be incredibly mature for his age with a year of professional basketball under his belt. Those are all big reasons why the model ranks him as its top rookie guard, ahead of players like Paul and Tyler Herro who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Heat guard Tyler Herro as one of its top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts. Herro remains a member of the Heat but rumors have swirled all summer about the potential for him to be included in a package to acquire Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers, and that uncertainty creates some clear issues from a Fantasy basketball perspective. However, even if we're assuming that Herro remains in Miami, there are some issues justifying his current sixth-round ADP.

After primarily playing off the bench his first three seasons, Herro started all 67 games that he played in 2022-23 and averaged a career-high 34.7 minutes per game. Yet his scoring was actually down for the year and his rebound and assists numbers were relatively flat. A move to Portland could improve his value to an extent because he might be the primary scorer but that's not a sure thing with Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson also on the roster. Currently, the model ranks him behind Henderson and Tyrese Maxey, who are both going at least two rounds later in early drafts.

