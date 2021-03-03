There have been a slew of high-profile absences this season. Many of them are slated to return sometime shortly after the All-Star break, which runs from March 5-10.

In sports, fans often forget about players when they're out for an extended period of time, and if a player's absence isn't affecting your Fantasy team, it's especially easy for players to be out of sight, out of mind.

When key players return from injury, it not only gives a boost to Fantasy managers that have them rostered, it can hurt managers that have secondary players rostered. For example, Delon Wright's return will hurt managers who have taken a chance on Dennis Smith. As a result, it's important to go over which players are coming back, how they were playing before they went down, and who will be affected by their return.

Out since: Feb. 2

Potential return: March 11

Gordon's workload was limited early in the year, and even though he started seeing more action before getting hurt, the results weren't exactly impressive. Gordon has been stagnant for the past three seasons. He's seen his points per game and field-goal percentage dip each year during this stretch. Barring some sort of post-injury miracle, we shouldn't expect a massive boost in performance from Gordon.

Delon Wright, Pistons

Out since: Feb. 21

Potential return: March 10

With Derrick Rose moved to New York, coach Dwane Casey has given Wright an expanded role. Across his final seven games before suffering a groin strain, he averaged 16.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.7 minutes. Once he's healthy, he could maintain that role, though he'll now be competing with Dennis Smith for point guard minutes. Smith has been solid, averaging 11.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 22.6 minutes as a starter.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies

Out since: Start of season

Potential return: March 10

The Grizzlies have been quiet about when Jackson may debut. He's one of the franchise's young cornerstones. Last season, Jackson ranked 65th in Fantasy on a per-game basis in eight-category leagues, so his return certainly figures to be impactful in your league. His return could also mean fewer minutes and touches for Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanicunas and/or Xavier Tillman.

Blake Griffin, Pistons

Out since: Feb. 14

Potential return: After trade deadline

Griffin is sitting out while the Pistons try to work out a trade or a buyout. He's struggling mightily this season. In 31.3 minutes per game, he's averaged just 12.3 points on 36.5 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Wherever Griffin ends up, it seems unlikely he'll see that sort of workload. As a result, he can probably continue to be avoided in most leagues.

Out since: Feb. 14

Potential return: After trade deadline

Like his former teammate Blake Griffin, Drummond will remain sidelined while the Cavaliers try to work out a trade. Drummond has been his usual self this season, with averages of 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.9 minutes. He should still see at least 20 minutes per game wherever he ends up and remain a nightly 15-and-15 threat.

Cole Anthony, Magic

Out since: Feb. 11

Potential return: March 10

With Markelle Fultz lost for the season, Anthony had been starting at point guard before he fractured a rib. When he returns, he should quickly be re-inserted into the starting five, as this Magic team is desperate for anyone with playmaking ability. Across 16 starts before suffering the injury, the rookie averaged 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 29.9 minutes.

Out since: Feb. 6

Potential return: March 11

Wood is a strong candidate for Most Improved Player, though missing a month due to an ankle injury could end up putting the hardware in someone else's hands. Regardless, Fantasy managers will be relieved when he returns for a flailing 11-22 Rockets squad. In 31.2 minutes per game this season, Wood has averaged 22.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 assists. On a per-game basis in eight-category leagues, Wood ranks 23rd.

Out since: Feb. 2

Potential return: March 14

Before going down with a calf injury, Smart was on pace for career highs in points (13.1) and assists (6.1) per game while matching his career high for steals (1.8). The Celtics need him back for some playmaking on offense and scrappy defense. He's ranked 74th in eight-category leagues on a per-game basis. No one who is replacing his minutes is Fantasy-relevant, so there shouldn't be any drop candidates when Smart returns.

Otto Porter, Bulls

Out since: Feb. 3

Potential return: March 11

The Bulls have been playing better since Porter went down with a back injury, and he was playing just 23.3 minutes per game anyway, so it's not clear what his role will be when he returns. His name has been floated as a trade candidate since he's on a $28.5 million expiring contract. A new situation could help Porter, as some teams could undoubtedly use close to 30 minutes per game from him on the wing. As a result, Porter is a possible buy-low candidate. Since 2015-16, Porter is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes.

Out since: Jan. 16

Potential return: March 11

Nurkic is under the skin of Fantasy managers, as he started the season off horribly and then suffered a broken wrist after 12 appearances. The big man was on pace for his worst season since 2015-16 when he was a second-year player in Denver. It's possible time off will end up helping Nurkic because he probably can't perform much worse than the 9.8 points in 23.3 minutes he was producing before the injury. Over the past four seasons, Nurkic has averaged 14.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.2 minutes. That's the type of production Fantasy managers should be hoping for when Nurkic returns.

CJ McCollum, Trail Blazers

Out since: Jan. 18

Potential return: March 11

McCollum was in the midst of a career year before suffering a broken left foot. He's ranked 15th on a per-game basis in eight-category leagues with averages of 26.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes. He was taking an absurd 11.0 3s per game and hitting them at a 44.1 percent clip. We shouldn't be surprised if McCollum is on a minutes limit when he returns, and it could take him some time to get acclimated again. The hope for managers is that he's 100 percent by the time the Fantasy playoffs come around.

Out since: Feb. 20

Potential return: March 11

Graham has been dealing with discomfort in his patella, which has vaulted LaMelo Ball into the starting five. Ball has been excellent, and over the past 11 games, he's averaged 20.1 points, 7.0 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.0 minutes. When Graham comes back, it's possible there won't be a starting spot waiting for him. Still, he could see close to 30 minutes per game. He's been awful from the field (35.2%) but remains a solid 3-point shooter (34.7%) who passes well (5.7 assists to only 1.4 turnovers per game).

Out since: Feb. 15

Potential return: March 11

The Nets haven't missed a beat without Durant, going 7-1 with a +10.4 net rating since Feb. 15. The main story for Fantasy has been Bruce Brown stepping up. He's seen 8.1 more minutes per game in contests Durant has missed, and over this recent stretch, Brown has played 27.9 minutes per game, averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals. When Durant returns, Brown's Fantasy relevance will probably dwindle.

Kevin Love, Cavaliers

Out since: Dec. 29

Potential return: March 12

Love played just two games before straining his calf. The injury adds to the long list that has plagued Love throughout his career. It's possible that when he finally does return, he'll end up trending toward the 31.8 minutes per game he saw last season. If that's the case, Larry Nance's Fantasy value will probably take the biggest hit.

Out since: Jan. 14

Potential return: March 12

LeVert underwent surgery in late January to address left kidney carcinoma. Since early February, he's been observing practice, and the plan is for LeVert to make a return in March potentially. When he does, there's a fair chance he'll end up sliding into the starting five, which could push Doug McDermott to the bench. With the Nets this season, LeVert averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 27.8 minutes. We shouldn't be surprised if he sees that kind of usage for a Pacers team that lacks firepower outside Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis.

Out since: Feb. 13

Potential return: March 13

Robinson was playing well as the Knicks starting center before breaking his hand, as he averaged 8.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes. In his place, Nerlens Noel has been starting and putting up comparable numbers. Once Robinson returns, it could effectively spell the end of Noel's relevance in Fantasy. That said, Noel might be playing well enough to cut into Robinson's playing time. It's a situation worth monitoring, and Noel is not an immediate drop.

Out since: Feb. 10

Potential return: March 19

Russell's absence has opened up opportunities for, mainly, Anthony Edwards and Ricky Rubio. Both players see a bump in minutes and production with Russell sidelined. Fantasy managers who are enjoying buoyed stats from that pair should be prepared for those numbers to dip again once Russell returns since he's a high-usage player who is averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 assists in 29.2 minutes.

Out since: Feb. 16

Potential return: March 19

Davis could return as soon as March 19 from his calf and Achilles injuries, but we shouldn't be surprised if the Lakers exercise extreme caution with the star big man. In his absence, Marc Gasol, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris have been the primary beneficiaries, with Gasol seeing the biggest bump in Fantasy points per game (+8.6) with Davis sidelined. Even once Davis is back, Fantasy managers should be prepared for rest days, especially on back-to-backs.

Out since: Jan. 25

Potential return: March 21

A broken thumb cut into Hill's bounceback season with the Thunder. That said, when he returns, he may not be a part of the Thunder. As a veteran, Hill's name is in plenty of trade rumors with OKC looking to rebuild. If he gets dealt to a contender, Hill's minutes and usage could decline. In 26.4 minutes per game, he's averaged 11.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds. If he's moved, that will cement rookie Theo Maledon's role as a starter.

Larry Nance, Cavaliers

Out since: Feb. 8

Potential return: March 22

It seems likely Kevin Love will return before Nance, meaning Nance will probably be walking into a reduced role when he's back on the court. Nance has seen 33.4 minutes per game this season but didn't crack 27 minutes per game in either of the prior two seasons. On 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals, Nance is ranked 60th in Fantasy on a per-game basis, but that number could certainly drop. Last season, he ranked 102nd.

Malik Beasley, Timberwolves

Out since: Feb. 27

Potential return: March 27

Beasley has arguably been Minnesota's second-best player this season, so his absence is dramatic, especially with D'Angelo Russell out as well. Over the past two games, the result has been increased workload for Jake Layman, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie, and even Anthony Edwards. Neither Layman nor Nowell are especially appealing outside of 14-team, or possibly deeper, Fantasy leagues. As tough as it is to believe, there's no actionable move for Fantasy managers to make that will meaningfully impact your league. The Wolves are just that bad.

Out since: Feb. 1

Potential return: March 31

Fantasy managers that took a chance on Hunter were initially rewarded, with the second-year forward ranking as the 61st player on a per-game basis in eight-category Fantasy leagues. He expanded his game past just 3-point shooting, taking the ball to the basket more, resulting in 17.2 points on 51.4 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.2 minutes. However, Hunter tore his meniscus and has been out since Feb. 1. That's resulted in a lot of Tony Snell and Danilo Gallinari. But mostly, the usage has just been distributed around. Make sure to check when your Fantasy playoffs are. Hunter may not end up fully healthy for them, and if that's the case, he could be a drop candidate.