The first week-and-a-half's worth of games has already shone the spotlight on several players who are widely available in CBS fantasy leagues. I've listed those players in my personal order of preference, although the priority will vary depending on your fantasy team's categorical needs.

I've also put together quick mentions of some good stash candidates for deeper formats that could prove valuable over the long haul.

Top waiver wire options

Josh Jackson, DET (53% rostered)

Jackson is getting snapped up quickly -- and with good reason, considering he's already averaging 17.3 points (on 50.9 percent shooting), 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal over 26.3 minutes across four games. The one drawback is Jackson has never been a particularly good three-point shooter, even dating back to his college days. But as his early line indicates, he has the ability to help you in plenty of other categories. His sharp play has kept Delon Wright on the bench, and considering both players have mostly thrived in their current roles, Jackson's starting role should persist. The 23-year-old does have an intriguing pedigree as the fourth overall pick of the Suns in 2017, and it appears he may finally be turning a corner.

Cam Reddish, ATL (51% rostered)

Last season's 10th overall pick has been an integral part of Atlanta's fast start, averaging a well-rounded 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 28.5 minutes while drawing starts in each of his first four games. Reddish's efficiency is still a work in progress, but he's upped his field-goal percentage from his rookie-season figure of 38.5 percent to 42.5 percent, and he's shooting a solid 37.5 percent from three.

Naz Reid, MIN (39% rostered)

Reid's run as the starter in place of Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) could last just a few more days or it could last multiple weeks -- no one is quite sure how long Towns will remain out. Reid has 11-point efforts in each of his first two starts, which he's complemented with averages of 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 24.0 minutes. The LSU product isn't the floor-spacer Towns is, but he's a capable three-point shooter who's hit four of 10 attempts thus far. Reid is going to have occasional trouble with bigger centers – he stands just 6-foot-9 – but his minutes should be in the mid-to-high-20s, at minimum, while Towns is out.

Luguentz Dort, OKC (62% rostered)

Dort is likely to become increasingly popular as the season unfolds, given his starting role on a rebuilding squad. The second-year wing's 16.0 points per game on 51.1 percent shooting, including 47.8 percent from three-point range, over his first four games offers an indication of what he could bring to the table if he continues averaging around 30 minutes per game. Helping Dort's cause is the fact he's not competing with an overabundance of high-usage options in OKC's starting five, giving him a solid chance to develop into a decent secondary option alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and an aging Al Horford.

Mason Plumlee, DET (64% rostered)

There were some eyebrows raised when the rebuilding Pistons signed the 30-year-old Plumlee to a $25 million deal this offseason. But here he is, four games in, averaging a career-high 30.8 minutes per contest and posting new career-bests in rebounds (9.8), assists (4.8) and steals (1.5). Naturally, the sample is small and Blake Griffin's (concussion) absence with a concussion helps Plumlee's cause. But if the early improvements in other areas outside of points and boards endure, the Duke product could certainly pay off as the season continues.

Delon Wright, DET (49% rostered)

Wright started the first two games of the season at shooting guard, and even though he's ceded that spot over the last two games, the six-year veteran still played 22 and 28 minutes in those outings. Wright is coming off a dud against the Warriors, but prior to that he dropped 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks on the Hawks in just 22 minutes. Wright might not be an every-week starter, but he offers solid production across the board. History suggests his steals numbers will improve, as he's averaged at least 1.0 steal in four straight seasons.

Cameron Johnson, PHO (40% rostered)

The 11th overall pick in 2019 already showed a good bit of promise during his rookie season, but Johnson is quickly jumping on radars across fantasy leagues of all sizes. An impressive shooter coming out of North Carolina, Johnson is shooting 55.6 percent from the floor, including 44.4 percent from three-point range. Just as important, Johnson is filling in at both forward spots and averaging a solid 22.4 minutes off the bench. Three-point shooting will always be Johnson's calling card, but he also has three blocks in his last two games, as well as a steal in four of five games thus far.

JaVale McGee, CLE (6% rostered)

McGee is more of a deep-league target, but he looks like a great fit in Cleveland. With Kevin Love (calf) now out of action for multiple weeks, McGee could even benefit in the form of a handful of extra minutes. The 32-year-old has already put together a trio of double-digit scoring efforts and one double-digit rebounding game, despite logging no more than 19 minutes in any of his first five appearances. Over his last two games (30 total minutes), McGee racked up 18 points, 22 rebounds and two blocks.

Enes Kanter, POR (27% rostered)

Kanter enjoyed a successful stint in Portland two seasons ago, and after a tour in Boston, he's picked right back up where he left off. The offensive-minded veteran has four double-digit scoring efforts in as many games, and he's averaging double-digit rebounds, as well. His contributions are essentially limited to those two categories -- plus field-goal percentage -- but with over 20 minutes played in three of his first four games, it looks like Kanter's role behind Jusuf Nurkic can be trusted.

Others to consider

Miles Bridges, CHA (53% rostered)

Jalen Brunson, DAL (3% rostered)

Bismack Biyombo, CHA (15% rostered)

Mike Muscala, OKC (3% rostered)

Stash candidates

Desmond Bane, MEM (9% rostered)

The rookie has been in the rotation since opening night, and he should continue to see increased minutes in the absence of Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton (COVID-19 protocols). Bane had 16 points, four rebounds, three three-pointers and two steals in 32 minutes Wednesday versus Boston.

Monte Morris, DEN (7% rostered)

He's enough of a proven commodity after four seasons to potentially allow Jamal Murray to have his minutes managed a bit more carefully with an eye on the postseason.

Cameron Payne, PHO (6% rostered)

The veteran quietly put together strong per-minute numbers over 25 games last season and has carried over improved shooting. He's averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.