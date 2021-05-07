We've reached the final week of the NBA's regular season in what has simultaneously felt like both the longest and shortest campaign in recent memory. Eighty percent of the league will play four games this week. Here are the six exceptions:

Three games: Pistons, Thunder

Five games: Pacers, Grizzlies, Bucks, Spurs

There are some halfway decent options for Detroit and Oklahoma City, but the three-game week makes it difficult to fully trust any of them. Meanwhile, only three players from the teams with five-game weeks are suggested below.

Memphis has too much depth for any one player to truly stick out, while the Spurs, losers of five straight, are pretty unpredictable as well.

Without further ado, here are 13 recommendations to help you finish the Fantasy season out on a high note.

Standard-to-deep leagues

Following Thursday's overtime loss to Washington, Toronto is now four games back of the 10th-place Wizards with just five games remaining. Despite the fact that the team has little to play for down the stretch, Birch might not see his minutes reduced to the same extent as most of the other regular starters. In his 14 appearances since joining the Raptors, the 28-year-old center has produced 11.4 points (59.3% FG, 36.8% 3PT, 58.1% FT), 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks, 0.9 steals and 0.5 3s in 29.6 minutes.

Morris has cooled considerably of late, with his eight-game streak of scoring 15 points or more ending a week ago. Still, the veteran forward is a good bet to see a steady flow of minutes down the stretch as the Clippers try to juggle the contrasting objectives of jostling for playoff positioning and resting stars.

Green has broken out of his recent slump offensively, turning in averages of 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 3s, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals across 29.0 minutes over the last three games. If Philadelphia clinches the top seed in the Eastern Conference early, which could very well happen, Green may be rested some down the stretch, but until then he's likely to keep playing ample minutes.

Campazzo has almost achieved must-add status. Over the last seven outings, he has been cooking to the tune of 11.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 boards and 2.6 steals across 34.4 minutes per game. Denver's laundry list of injuries to backcourt players catapulted Campazzo into the spotlight, and his experience and feistiness have helped the squad keep up its winning ways.

Having provided double-digit point totals in eight of the last 10 games while chipping in solid rebounding and block numbers, Reid is worthy of consideration in most leagues. Minnesota, whose 2021 first-round pick is merely top-three protected (unprotected in 2022), is one of five teams that could finish with the league's second-worst record. As a result, it's entirely possible that Karl-Anthony Towns will receive a night or two off down the stretch. If that turns out to be the case, Reid would be the most obvious beneficiary.

Bullock has scored in double figures in 13 straight games, with averages of 14.0 points, 3.3 3s, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.5 minutes during that same span. Easily New York's top 3-point shooter and defensive stopper along the wing, Bullock can be expected to log a lot of minutes this coming week as the Knicks try to secure home-court advantage for Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Chicago is essentially in the same boat as Toronto, with dwindling odds of reaching the play-in tournament. Nevertheless, Theis is contributing 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes across the last six contests. As such, he's a decent add in most leagues.

Doug McDermott, Pacers (29% rostered)

McDermott has managed double-digit point totals in eight straight appearances, contributing 16.0 points per night during that stretch. He's only a reliable source of scoring and 3s, but with five games on tap and Indiana trying to clinch its spot in the play-in tournament, McDermott isn't a bad choice for the final week of action.

Relying on rookies who haven't been much of a factor for most of the season is risky, for sure. But Okoro has stepped up of late, having scored in double figures in six straight prior to his most recent appearance. Furthermore, he poured in a career-high 32 points to go along with six dimes in Tuesday's loss to the Suns. Those in deeper formats could do far worse.

Hampton has posted consecutive double-doubles while averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block across the last three matchups. Moreover, he has committed only two turnovers during this recent stretch. Though it's a smaller sample size than Okoro's recent stretch of solid play, Hampton may have more short-term upside considering their respective offensive reputations. If both rookies are available and you can only pick up one, I'd lean toward Hampton.

Diving deeper

Raul Neto, Wizards (6% rostered)

Neto is coming off a career-high 25-point performance in Thursday's victory over the Raptors. He's not a positive factor on a nightly basis, but he's averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 3s and 1.4 steals in 26.6 minutes during the last five games.

Bryn Forbes, Bucks (4% rostered)

Forbes has amassed averages of 15.8 points, 3.5 boards and 3.3 3s across the last six games. He provides little else besides scoring and 3-pointers. Nevertheless, his hot shooting of late, combined with the five-game week, makes him worthy of consideration in deeper leagues. With multiple back-to-backs on tap, Forbes is less likely to be rested than Milwaukee's stars.

Aaron Holiday, Pacers (3% rostered)

Indiana is limping toward the finish line at several positions, including point guard, with Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) missing the last four games and Edmond Sumner (knee) sidelined as well. While there is no shortage of healthy players who are higher on the pecking order than Holiday, he has scored at least 12 points in four of the last five games while handing out serviceable assist totals. He has also averaged 26.4 minutes across these last five matchups.