Kennard is expected to return in 2-to-3 weeks as he overcomes a bone bruise in his left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kennard has missed the Grizzlies' past eight contests after suffering the bone bruise during a loss to the Lakers on Nov.14. The 27-year-old will miss Memphis' next five games if he returns on the early end of his expected timeline, which approximately aligns him with Ja Morant's return from suspension. A limited workload of Derrick Rose (ankle) and 10-day signee Jaylen Nowell have joined Desmond Bane in supporting Memphis' backcourt of late, but the eventual return of Kennard will be a huge factor in improving the Grizzlies' 33.2 percent three-point shooting as a team, which ranks last in the league.