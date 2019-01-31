Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Comes up small in loss

Whiteside generated eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and a block over 15 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Whiteside played his second-fewest minutes of the season, and he broke his streak of three straight double-doubles. His last three games (15.7 points, 15.3 rebounds) represent his high ceiling, but his minutes seem to be trending downward and his inconsistent offensive output makes his fantasy production unreliable night-to-night.