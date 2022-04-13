Tucker (calf) said after Wednesday's practice that he'll be ready for the start of the playoffs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Tucker missed Miami's final two regular-season games due to a calf strain, but he was spotted shooting around following Wednesday's practice. The veteran forward hasn't returned to full practices yet, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. The Heat will play Sunday, but they'll have to wait until the conclusion of the play-in tournament -- which ends Friday -- before they'll know who their opponent is.