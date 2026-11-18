Miller amassed 28 points (10-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Miller bounced back from a miserable shooting night against the Clippers and led Charlotte in scoring, though a costly turnover in the final seconds of regulation helped open the door for the Lakers' rally. Efficiency has been an issue for the forward all season, so this was one of his better shooting performances. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) sidelined, Miller remains the focal point of the Hornets' offense.