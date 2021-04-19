Graham (quad) is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Knicks.
A bruised quad kept Graham out of a second straight game Sunday night against Portland, but the Hornets were able to get the win with Terry Rozier leading the way. The hope is that Graham will be able to return to the starting lineup Tuesday, but official word on his status likely won't come for another 24 hours or so.
