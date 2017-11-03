Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Starting Friday vs. Spurs
Bacon will draw the start for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Bacon will be picking up his fourth start of the season, as Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is sitting out to tend to a personal matter. In his three previous starts, Bacon has averaged 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 21.4 minutes, so despite the start, he'll be nothing more that a punt-play option for those in need of salary relief in Friday's slate.
