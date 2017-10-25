Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Will return to bench role
Bacon will move to the bench for Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets.
Bacon has started the first three games of the season with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist sitting out for personal reasons. However, Kidd-Gilchrist will be making his season debut Wednesday, which sends Bacon back to the bench. Kidd-Gilchrist will likely be limited in his first contest, so Bacon could still see a slightly elevated role Wednesday. That being said, after averaging 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 21.3 minutes to open the season, Bacon should see a decline across the board, which severely restricts his utility in fantasy leagues.
