James finished Friday's 111-97 loss to Atlanta with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 32 minutes.

James was back in the Hornets' starting lineup after coming off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Lakers. He entered Friday's contest averaging only 5.6 points per game, and his nine points were as many as he accumulated across his three prior outings. He's scored in double-digits only four times this season, so James doesn't carry much fantasy appeal even as a starter.