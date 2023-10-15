Hood-Schifino won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bucks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie reportedly banged knees against Golden State, but his absence is simply precautionary. Hood-Schifino is competing for a reserve spot in the Lakers' backcourt, but he may have to spend some time developing in the G League before he's able to carve out a consistent role.
