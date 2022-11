McClung recorded 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 132-123 loss to Maine.

McClung scored at least 20 points for a fourth straight game and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, falling one short of his first double-double. Across eight appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 22.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 34.1 minutes per game.