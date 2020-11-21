Batum was waived by the Hornets on Saturday to create cap space to sign Gordon Hayward, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old's five-season stint with the Hornets has come to an anti-climactic close. Batum's shooting was awful last season, as he averaged 3.6 points on 34.6 percent shooting and 28.6 percent from three. However, he still posted a respectable 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23.0 minutes. The veteran now enters free agency, where he could get some interest from competitive teams looking to shore up wing depth.