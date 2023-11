Tyson contributed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in four minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

Tyson hasn't been a consistent part of the Nuggets' rotation this year, as he's appeared in just two of the team's first five games. The rookie second-rounder has averaged just 4.0 minutes per game over his two appearances.