Nance provided four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Thunder.

While Nance continues to come off the bench in New Orleans, he's averaging more minutes (23.5) through March than the Pelicans' starting center, Jonas Valanciunas (18.4). Valanciunas saw just 10.5 minutes of floor time Tuesday night and finished with six points, six rebounds and one assist.