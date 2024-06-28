The Pelicans traded Nance, Dyson Daniels and two first-round picks to the Hawks in exchange for Dejounte Murray on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nance averaged 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.9 minutes across 61 bench appearances for the Pelicans in 2023-24. His role in Atlanta is unclear, as Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu will likely both feature ahead of him in the frontcourt rotation. Regardless, Nance has displayed versatility on the defensive end as well as an improved outside shot, converting 41.5 percent of 1.1 three-point attempts per contest last season.