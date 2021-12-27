Johnson (calf) didn't play Sunday in the Raptors' 144-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Johnson was one of 12 Toronto players who was sidelined Sunday, but the only one dealing with an injury; 10 are in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol, while Goran Dragic (personal) was away from the team. The Raptors haven't provided much in the way of updates on Johnson's situation since he first picked up the injury in the second week of December, but his absence looms larger than it normally would due to the high number of players in the protocol.