Birch is still on a recovery path following an offseason surgery that discovered a previously unknown torn meniscus, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Birch underwent minor knee surgery in May to clean up loose debris that revealed the injury, putting his preseason status up in the air. Birch dealt with nagging knee issues last season, playing just 55 games and averaging 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 18.0 minutes of action.