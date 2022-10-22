Porter (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Porter has yet to suit up for the Raptors this season while he continues to nurse a hamstring issue. His next chance to suit up will come Monday in a rematch versus the Heat.
