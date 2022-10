Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Friday that Porter (hamstring) has not practiced in weeks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Porter injured his hamstring at the beginning of training camp. While Nurse has expressed optimism that the 29-year-old forward will be able to play in the regular-season opener Oct. 19, his weeks-long absence from basketball activities certainly puts that in doubt. When Porter does return, he will be one of Toronto's primary backup forwards.