Coach Stephen Silas said Cousins was at practice Sunday and will play Monday against Chicago, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

As expected, Cousins will still be available to play amid trade talks after the team recently made the intention of parting ways with the 30-year-old center clear. Cousins is averaging 20.2 minutes per game so far this season, so he should be expected to take on a similar workload until he is eventually traded. Cousins is shooting a horrific 37.6 percent from the field through 25 games this season, which would be by far the worst shooting mark of his career.