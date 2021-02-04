Maledon finished with six points (2-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six steals, four assists, three rebounds and one block across 36 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 104-87 win over the Rockets.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) sidelined along with George Hill (thumb), Maledon took on added usage out of the Thunder backcourt, but he couldn't find a rhythm from the field and nearly had as many turnovers (three) as assists (four). The rookie was able to save his night with the massive steal total, and while production on that level shouldn't be expected moving forward, he shouldn't be a non-entity on the defensive end either. Gilgeous-Alexander should be back for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, but Maledon at least looks like an intriguing pickup for the time being since his spot in the starting five appears secure while Hill is out for at least one month.