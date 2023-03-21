Towns (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

The Timberwolves have expressed optimism that Towns could return to the starting lineup Wednesday, but his official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 8:00 p.m. ET tipoff. If Towns is cleared, he'll presumably operate under a minutes restriction after missing nearly three months with a right calf strain. Before the injury, Town averaged 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists with 51/33/90 shooting splits across his first 20 appearances of the season.