The Timberwolves expect to have Towns (wrist) available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, independent NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.
Towns experienced soreness in his left wrist during Saturday's 116-111 win over the Jazz, which may have played a part in him posting just 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in the contest. Fortunately for the big man, the wrist injury doesn't seem to be a major concern, and he'll likely be good to go for the second half of the back-to-back set if he steers clear of a setback in pregame warmups. Assuming Towns ultimately gets the green light to play, he shouldn't face any limitations in Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Records double-double in opener•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Comes close to double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Off injury report•