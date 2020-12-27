The Timberwolves expect to have Towns (wrist) available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, independent NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

Towns experienced soreness in his left wrist during Saturday's 116-111 win over the Jazz, which may have played a part in him posting just 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in the contest. Fortunately for the big man, the wrist injury doesn't seem to be a major concern, and he'll likely be good to go for the second half of the back-to-back set if he steers clear of a setback in pregame warmups. Assuming Towns ultimately gets the green light to play, he shouldn't face any limitations in Sunday's contest.