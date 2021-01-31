Towns (COVID-19) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

The 25-year-old continues to be unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Towns received the positive result Jan. 15, so it's possible he'll be able to rejoin the team in the near future. Naz Reid has been starting at center in his absence, though Reid is questionable for Sunday with a sprained wrist.