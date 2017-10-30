Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't face any restrictions Monday
Towns is dealing with an illness, but won't face any sort of restrictions on Monday against the Heat, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Towns is a little under the weather, but he hasn't missed a game in his career and won't let Monday mark his first absence. Coach Tom Thibodeau indicated that he won't restrict Towns' playing time at all, so look for him to see his normal workload. Towns has a juicy matchup against the Heat, who are slated to be without center Hassan Whiteside (knee).
