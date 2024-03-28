Grant (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game versus the Heat.
Grant is expected to miss his 10th straight contest while dealing with a right hamstring strain. With Toumani Camara (ribs) out, the Trail Blazers will likely be left shorthanded at the forward rotation, so Jabari Walker should get plenty of playing time.
