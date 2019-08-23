2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: How to approach drafting in an IDP league

Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our IDP draft, which features several top analysts from other sites.

Every year when I recap this mock draft, I say the same thing. If you want to enhance your Fantasy experience in any way, include players on defense. 

These are called IDP leagues for individual defensive players. We go to an extreme in this 12-team league with nine defensive starters (two defensive linemen, three linebackers, three defensive backs and one flex), along with eight offensive guys, but there are different variations of this format. 

You can use just one player from each IDP spot (DL, LB and DB) or even just one defensive player overall. It's up to you. But it's a fun way to make your league more advanced. 

It's also a good way to know more about the defensive players in the NFL. Some of you are savants and can name every linebacker on every NFL team, but most casual Fantasy managers aren't that into it. This can change that, and it's change for the better. 

Remember, defensive players have feelings, too. They want to be involved in Fantasy Football also. 

Now, the usual approach to most IDP drafts is to still focus on your offensive players first. In this league, the first defensive player drafted was Colts linebacker Darius Leonard in Round 7. It shouldn't surprise you that Gary Davenport, the IDP writer for Rotoworld, took the first defensive guy. 

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was also drafted in Round 7, and then Houston defensive lineman J.J. Watt and Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald came next in Round 8. By Round 9, the top defensive players were flying off the board (Myles Garrett, Deion Jones, Leighton Vander Esch, Blake Martinez, Roquan Smith, Joey Bosa and Tremaine Edmunds). 

As you can see, top-tier linebackers matter more in IDP leagues because of their ability to rack up tackles. Last season, Leonard, Kuechly, Edmunds and Vander Esch were four of the top eight players in this league. 

I drafted Bosa, and I always like to get a top-end pass rusher in this format. I went back-to-back-to-back linebackers in Rounds 12-14 with Jacksonville's Myles Jack, Cleveland's Joe Schobert and Houston's Zach Cunningham, and I like the way my defensive roster came together. 

My other defensive lineman is Cleveland's Olivier Vernon, and I have Cincinnati linebacker Preston Brown at flex. My defensive backs are Kansas City's Tyrann Mathieu, Baltimore's Earl Thomas and the Giants' Jabrill Peppers

These guys should only enhance my main offensive players, which include Jameis Winston, Nick Chubb, Tevin Coleman, Austin Ekeler, Julio Jones, Stefon Diggs, Robert Woods, Dede Westbrook, Will Fuller and Jordan Reed. I'm confident in my team, but this is an excellent group of analysts in this draft to compete against. 

Along with Davenport, we have David Gonos and Jake Ciely of the Athletic, Chris Harris of Harris Football, Bob Harris of Fantasy Football Diehards, Scott Fish of Fanball, Adam Pfeiffer of RotoCurve, Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros and our guys at CBS Sports, including Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer. 

I hope you'll enjoy this draft even if you don't play in IDP leagues. You can still gauge the offensive players and where they should be selected, and as you can see, we went deep with these rosters. And for those of you who do play in IDP leagues, this should be an excellent guide to help you prepare for Draft Day. 

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points. 

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Gary Davenport, Rotoworld
  2. Chris Harris, Harris Football
  3. David Gonos, The Athletic
  4. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
  5. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
  6. Bob Harris, Fantasy Football Diehards
  7. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
  8. Scott Fish, Fanball
  9. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
  10. Adam Pfeifer, RotoCurve
  11. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
  12. Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Chris Harris (Harris Football) S. Barkley RB NYG
3 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Kamara RB NO
4 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Hopkins WR HOU
5 Adam Aizer (CBS) E. Elliott RB DAL
6 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Adams WR GB
7 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Conner RB PIT
8 Scott Fish (Fanball) T. Kelce TE KC
9 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Jones WR ATL
10 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
11 Heath Cummings (CBS) M. Thomas WR NO
12 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Johnson RB ARI
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) O. Beckham WR CLE
14 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. Hill WR KC
15 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) T. Gurley RB LAR
16 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) N. Chubb RB CLE
17 Scott Fish (Fanball) J. Mixon RB CIN
18 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) L. Bell RB NYJ
19 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Cook RB MIN
20 Adam Aizer (CBS) M. Evans WR TB
21 Dave Richard (CBS) G. Kittle TE SF
22 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Thielen WR MIN
23 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Allen WR LAC
24 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) K. Johnson RB DET
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) D. Freeman RB ATL
26 Chris Harris (Harris Football) A. Brown WR OAK
27 David Gonos (The Athletic) L. Fournette RB JAC
28 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Carson RB SEA
29 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Edelman WR NE
30 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) T. Hilton WR IND
31 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) Z. Ertz TE PHI
32 Scott Fish (Fanball) J. Jacobs RB OAK
33 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) S. Diggs WR MIN
34 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) M. Mack RB IND
35 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Cooks WR LAR
36 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) A. Jones RB GB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) A. Cooper WR DAL
38 Heath Cummings (CBS) P. Mahomes QB KC
39 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) D. Williams RB KC
40 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) R. Woods WR LAR
41 Scott Fish (Fanball) M. Gordon RB LAC
42 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) K. Golladay WR DET
43 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Montgomery RB CHI
44 Adam Aizer (CBS) M. Ingram RB BAL
45 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Godwin WR TB
46 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Green WR CIN
47 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. Kupp WR LAR
48 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) T. Boyd WR CIN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) J. Gordon WR NE
50 Chris Harris (Harris Football) T. Cohen RB CHI
51 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Henry RB TEN
52 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Ridley WR ATL
53 Adam Aizer (CBS) T. Lockett WR SEA
54 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. White RB NE
55 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) S. Michel RB NE
56 Scott Fish (Fanball) E. Engram TE NYG
57 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Coleman RB SF
58 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) D. Moore WR CAR
59 Heath Cummings (CBS) P. Lindsay RB DEN
60 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) M. Williams WR LAC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) A. Jeffery WR PHI
62 Heath Cummings (CBS) H. Henry TE LAC
63 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) O. Howard TE TB
64 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) A. Ekeler RB LAC
65 Scott Fish (Fanball) C. Davis WR TEN
66 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Kirk WR ARI
67 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) R. Anderson WR NYJ
68 Adam Aizer (CBS) C. Samuel WR CAR
69 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Sanders RB PHI
70 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Watson QB HOU
71 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Guice RB WAS
72 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) L. Miller RB HOU
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) D. Leonard LB IND
74 Chris Harris (Harris Football) A. Rodgers QB GB
75 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Landry WR CLE
76 Dave Richard (CBS) L. Murray RB NO
77 Adam Aizer (CBS) S. Shepard WR NYG
78 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) L. Kuechly LB CAR
79 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) A. Robinson WR CHI
80 Scott Fish (Fanball) L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
81 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Westbrook WR JAC
82 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) E. Sanders WR DEN
83 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Drake RB MIA
84 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) R. Penny RB SEA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) S. Watkins WR KC
86 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Wagner LB SEA
87 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) D. Henderson RB LAR
88 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) W. Fuller WR HOU
89 Scott Fish (Fanball) M. Jones WR DET
90 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Watt DL HOU
91 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Cook TE NO
92 Adam Aizer (CBS) A. Donald DL LAR
93 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Jackson RB LAC
94 David Gonos (The Athletic) V. McDonald TE PIT
95 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Pettis WR SF
96 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) B. Mayfield QB CLE
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) M. Garrett DL CLE
98 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Njoku TE CLE
99 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Jones LB ATL
100 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Howard RB PHI
101 Adam Aizer (CBS) L. Vander Esch LB DAL
102 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) B. Martinez LB GB
103 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) R. Smith LB CHI
104 Scott Fish (Fanball) D. Jackson WR PHI
105 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Bosa DL LAC
106 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) G. Allison WR GB
107 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Ballage RB MIA
108 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) T. Edmunds LB BUF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) M. Ryan QB ATL
110 Heath Cummings (CBS) R. Freeman RB DEN
111 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) C. Mosley LB NYJ
112 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Breida RB SF
113 Scott Fish (Fanball) D. Hunter DL MIN
114 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Moncrief WR PIT
115 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) P. Barber RB TB
116 Adam Aizer (CBS) R. Jones RB TB
117 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Adams DB NYJ
118 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Sutton WR DEN
119 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Johnson RB HOU
120 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) C. Littleton LB LAR
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) T. Williams WR OAK
122 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. White LB TB
123 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Campbell DL JAC
124 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Newton QB CAR
125 Adam Aizer (CBS) L. McCoy RB BUF
126 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) C. Jordan DL NO
127 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Lawrence DL DAL
128 Scott Fish (Fanball) D. Buckner DL SF
129 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Thompson RB KC
130 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) K. Mack LB CHI
131 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Brown WR BUF
132 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) K. Alexander LB SF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) F. Clark DL KC
134 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. Lewis RB TEN
135 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) T. Pollard RB DAL
136 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Jack LB JAC
137 Scott Fish (Fanball) C. Wentz QB PHI
138 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) L. David LB TB
139 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) L. Collins DB WAS
140 Adam Aizer (CBS) D. Walker TE TEN
141 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Bush LB PIT
142 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Hyde RB KC
143 Chris Harris (Harris Football) B. Baker DB ARI
144 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) G. Tate WR NYG
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) J. Smith LB DAL
146 Chris Harris (Harris Football) N. Hines RB IND
147 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Kirksey LB CLE
148 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Houston DL IND
149 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Samuels RB PIT
150 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) L. Jackson QB BAL
151 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) S. Williams DB CIN
152 Scott Fish (Fanball) K. Neal DB ATL
153 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Schobert LB CLE
154 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) J. Poyer DB BUF
155 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Johnson DB LAR
156 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Davis LB NO
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) J. Hill RB BAL
158 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. Trevathan LB CHI
159 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
160 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) Z. Cunningham LB HOU
161 Scott Fish (Fanball) J. Hicks LB ARI
162 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) A. Peterson RB WAS
163 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Funchess WR IND
164 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Goff QB LAR
165 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Davis LB DET
166 David Gonos (The Athletic) H. Smith DB MIN
167 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Clark DL GB
168 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) A. Mattison RB MIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) C. Jones DL KC
170 Chris Harris (Harris Football) T. Whitehead LB OAK
171 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Herndon TE NYJ
172 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Crowder WR NYJ
173 Adam Aizer (CBS) D. Metcalf WR SEA
174 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Singletary RB BUF
175 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) K. Byard DB TEN
176 Scott Fish (Fanball) K. Hunt RB CLE
177 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Reed TE WAS
178 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) A. Hitchens LB KC
179 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Dunlap DL CIN
180 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) T. Flowers DL DET
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) A. Miller WR CHI
182 Heath Cummings (CBS) I. Smith RB ATL
183 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) J. Casey DL TEN
184 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Harris RB NE
185 Scott Fish (Fanball) M. Lee WR JAC
186 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) M. Boykin WR BAL
187 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) M. Ingram DL LAC
188 Adam Aizer (CBS) A. Luck QB IND
189 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Washington WR PIT
190 David Gonos (The Athletic) N. Agholor WR PHI
191 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Coutee WR HOU
192 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) A. Ogletree LB NYG
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) A. Hooper TE ATL
194 Chris Harris (Harris Football) E. Ebron TE IND
195 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Thompson RB WAS
196 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Ford DL SF
197 Adam Aizer (CBS) M. Brown RB LAR
198 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) M. Jenkins DB PHI
199 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) M. Gallup WR DAL
200 Scott Fish (Fanball) B. McDougald DB SEA
201 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Winston QB TB
202 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) K. Murray QB ARI
203 Heath Cummings (CBS) R. Jones DB MIA
204 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) J. Bates DB CIN
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) A. Bethea DB NYG
206 Heath Cummings (CBS) A. Hicks DL CHI
207 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) N. Vigil LB CIN
208 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Mathieu DB KC
209 Scott Fish (Fanball) D. Samuel WR SF
210 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Reid DB HOU
211 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) M. Andrews TE BAL
212 Adam Aizer (CBS) M. Brown WR BAL
213 Dave Richard (CBS) R. Wilson QB SEA
214 David Gonos (The Athletic) M. Sanu WR ATL
215 Chris Harris (Harris Football) N. Bosa DL SF
216 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) K. Jackson DB DEN
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) A. Phillips DB LAC
218 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Brees QB NO
219 David Gonos (The Athletic) H. Clinton-Dix DB CHI
220 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Waller TE OAK
221 Adam Aizer (CBS) N. Harry WR NE
222 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) K. Cousins QB MIN
223 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
224 Scott Fish (Fanball) T. Davis LB DEN
225 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) E. Thomas DB BAL
226 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) C. Geathers DB IND
227 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Brown LB TEN
228 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) J. Graham TE GB
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) T. Watt LB PIT
230 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Allen LB JAC
231 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) D. Hamilton WR DEN
232 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) O. Vernon DL CLE
233 Scott Fish (Fanball) Z. Brown LB PHI
234 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) E. Kendricks LB MIN
235 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) K. Alonso LB MIA
236 Adam Aizer (CBS) C. Artis-Payne RB CAR
237 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Anderson RB DET
238 David Gonos (The Athletic) F. Cox DL PHI
239 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Abram DB OAK
240 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) R. Higgins WR CLE
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) F. Warner LB SF
242 Chris Harris (Harris Football) V. Miller LB DEN
243 David Gonos (The Athletic) K. Wright LB SEA
244 Dave Richard (CBS) E. Jackson DB CHI
245 Adam Aizer (CBS) R. Darby DB PHI
246 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) K. Stills WR MIA
247 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Prescott QB DAL
248 Scott Fish (Fanball) P. Onwuasor LB BAL
249 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Peppers DB NYG
250 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) J. Clowney DL HOU
251 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. Jefferson DB BAL
252 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) M. Davis RB CHI
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Swearinger DB ARI
254 Heath Cummings (CBS) A. Wilson WR MIA
255 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) M. Milano LB BUF
256 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) P. Brown LB CIN
257 Scott Fish (Fanball) J. Tartt DB SF
258 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Collins LB NE
259 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) T. Ginn WR NO
260 Adam Aizer (CBS) V. Hargreaves DB TB
261 Dave Richard (CBS) B. McKinney LB HOU
262 David Gonos (The Athletic) R. McMillan LB MIA
263 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Peters DB LAR
264 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) E. Griffen DL MIN
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) K. Rudolph TE MIN
266 Chris Harris (Harris Football) E. Ansah DL SEA
267 David Gonos (The Athletic) P. Rivers QB LAC
268 Dave Richard (CBS) T. Edmunds DB PIT
269 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Alexander DB GB
270 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) S. Davis DB PIT
271 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Edmonds RB ARI
272 Scott Fish (Fanball) J. Garoppolo QB SF
273 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Hockenson TE DET
274 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) T. Brady QB NE
275 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Williams RB GB
276 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) W. Woodyard LB TEN
Round 24
Pos Team Player
277 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) E. Reid DB CAR
278 Heath Cummings (CBS) M. Hardman WR KC
279 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) B. Burns LB CAR
280 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Goodwin WR SF
281 Scott Fish (Fanball) M. Davenport DL NO
282 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Chark WR JAC
283 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) C. Jones LB ARI
284 Adam Aizer (CBS) K. Moore DB IND
285 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Harrison DL DET
286 David Gonos (The Athletic) M. Fitzpatrick DB MIA
287 Chris Harris (Harris Football) P. Campbell WR IND
288 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) T. Smith WR NO
Round 25
Pos Team Player
289 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) A. Amos DB GB
290 Chris Harris (Harris Football) A. Morris RB DAL
291 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Richard RB OAK
292 Dave Richard (CBS) L. Alexander LB BUF
293 Adam Aizer (CBS) D. Autry DL IND
294 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) M. Lattimore DB NO
295 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Burton TE CHI
296 Scott Fish (Fanball) S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
297 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) T. Quinn WR WAS
298 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) J. Simmons DB DEN
299 Heath Cummings (CBS) M. Trubisky QB CHI
300 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Parker WR MIA
Round 26
Pos Team Player
301 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) R. Burkhead RB NE
302 Heath Cummings (CBS) H. Renfrow WR OAK
303 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) D. Goedert TE PHI
304 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) S. Darnold QB NYJ
305 Scott Fish (Fanball) R. Foster WR BUF
306 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Chubb LB DEN
307 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) C. Heyward DL PIT
308 Adam Aizer (CBS) K. Van Noy LB NE
309 Dave Richard (CBS) A. Walker LB IND
310 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Mitchell DB CLE
311 Chris Harris (Harris Football) Y. Ngakoue DL JAC
312 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) T. Montgomery RB NYJ
Round 27
Pos Team Player
313 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) J. Allen QB BUF
314 Chris Harris (Harris Football) G. Edwards RB BAL
315 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Boston DB CAR
316 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Hilliard RB CLE
317 Adam Aizer (CBS) T. Davis LB LAC
318 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) Q. Williams LB JAC
319 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Ogunbowale RB TB
320 Scott Fish (Fanball) J. Heath DB DAL
321 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. McKinnon RB SF
322 Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve) F. Gore RB BUF
323 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Anderson RB TB
324 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) M. Stafford QB DET
Team by Team
Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 K. Johnson RB DET
3 25 D. Freeman RB ATL
4 48 T. Boyd WR CIN
5 49 J. Gordon WR NE
6 72 L. Miller RB HOU
7 73 D. Leonard LB IND
8 96 B. Mayfield QB CLE
9 97 M. Garrett DL CLE
10 120 C. Littleton LB LAR
11 121 T. Williams WR OAK
12 144 G. Tate WR NYG
13 145 J. Smith LB DAL
14 168 A. Mattison RB MIN
15 169 C. Jones DL KC
16 192 A. Ogletree LB NYG
17 193 A. Hooper TE ATL
18 216 K. Jackson DB DEN
19 217 A. Phillips DB LAC
20 240 R. Higgins WR CLE
21 241 F. Warner LB SF
22 264 E. Griffen DL MIN
23 265 K. Rudolph TE MIN
24 288 T. Smith WR NO
25 289 A. Amos DB GB
26 312 T. Montgomery RB NYJ
27 313 J. Allen QB BUF
Chris Harris (Harris Football)
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 K. Allen WR LAC
3 26 A. Brown WR OAK
4 47 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 50 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 71 D. Guice RB WAS
7 74 A. Rodgers QB GB
8 95 D. Pettis WR SF
9 98 D. Njoku TE CLE
10 119 D. Johnson RB HOU
11 122 D. White LB TB
12 143 B. Baker DB ARI
13 146 N. Hines RB IND
14 167 K. Clark DL GB
15 170 T. Whitehead LB OAK
16 191 K. Coutee WR HOU
17 194 E. Ebron TE IND
18 215 N. Bosa DL SF
19 218 D. Brees QB NO
20 239 J. Abram DB OAK
21 242 V. Miller LB DEN
22 263 M. Peters DB LAR
23 266 E. Ansah DL SEA
24 287 P. Campbell WR IND
25 290 A. Morris RB DAL
26 311 Y. Ngakoue DL JAC
27 314 G. Edwards RB BAL
David Gonos (The Athletic)
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 A. Thielen WR MIN
3 27 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 46 A. Green WR CIN
5 51 D. Henry RB TEN
6 70 D. Watson QB HOU
7 75 J. Landry WR CLE
8 94 V. McDonald TE PIT
9 99 D. Jones LB ATL
10 118 C. Sutton WR DEN
11 123 C. Campbell DL JAC
12 142 C. Hyde RB KC
13 147 C. Kirksey LB CLE
14 166 H. Smith DB MIN
15 171 C. Herndon TE NYJ
16 190 N. Agholor WR PHI
17 195 C. Thompson RB WAS
18 214 M. Sanu WR ATL
19 219 H. Clinton-Dix DB CHI
20 238 F. Cox DL PHI
21 243 K. Wright LB SEA
22 262 R. McMillan LB MIA
23 267 P. Rivers QB LAC
24 286 M. Fitzpatrick DB MIA
25 291 J. Richard RB OAK
26 310 T. Mitchell DB CLE
27 315 T. Boston DB CAR
Dave Richard (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 21 G. Kittle TE SF
3 28 C. Carson RB SEA
4 45 C. Godwin WR TB
5 52 C. Ridley WR ATL
6 69 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 76 L. Murray RB NO
8 93 J. Jackson RB LAC
9 100 J. Howard RB PHI
10 117 J. Adams DB NYJ
11 124 C. Newton QB CAR
12 141 D. Bush LB PIT
13 148 J. Houston DL IND
14 165 J. Davis LB DET
15 172 J. Crowder WR NYJ
16 189 J. Washington WR PIT
17 196 D. Ford DL SF
18 213 R. Wilson QB SEA
19 220 D. Waller TE OAK
20 237 C. Anderson RB DET
21 244 E. Jackson DB CHI
22 261 B. McKinney LB HOU
23 268 T. Edmunds DB PIT
24 285 D. Harrison DL DET
25 292 L. Alexander LB BUF
26 309 A. Walker LB IND
27 316 D. Hilliard RB CLE
Adam Aizer (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 20 M. Evans WR TB
3 29 J. Edelman WR NE
4 44 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 53 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 68 C. Samuel WR CAR
7 77 S. Shepard WR NYG
8 92 A. Donald DL LAR
9 101 L. Vander Esch LB DAL
10 116 R. Jones RB TB
11 125 L. McCoy RB BUF
12 140 D. Walker TE TEN
13 149 J. Samuels RB PIT
14 164 J. Goff QB LAR
15 173 D. Metcalf WR SEA
16 188 A. Luck QB IND
17 197 M. Brown RB LAR
18 212 M. Brown WR BAL
19 221 N. Harry WR NE
20 236 C. Artis-Payne RB CAR
21 245 R. Darby DB PHI
22 260 V. Hargreaves DB TB
23 269 J. Alexander DB GB
24 284 K. Moore DB IND
25 293 D. Autry DL IND
26 308 K. Van Noy LB NE
27 317 T. Davis LB LAC
Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Adams WR GB
2 19 D. Cook RB MIN
3 30 T. Hilton WR IND
4 43 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 54 J. White RB NE
6 67 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 78 L. Kuechly LB CAR
8 91 J. Cook TE NO
9 102 B. Martinez LB GB
10 115 P. Barber RB TB
11 126 C. Jordan DL NO
12 139 L. Collins DB WAS
13 150 L. Jackson QB BAL
14 163 D. Funchess WR IND
15 174 D. Singletary RB BUF
16 187 M. Ingram DL LAC
17 198 M. Jenkins DB PHI
18 211 M. Andrews TE BAL
19 222 K. Cousins QB MIN
20 235 K. Alonso LB MIA
21 246 K. Stills WR MIA
22 259 T. Ginn WR NO
23 270 S. Davis DB PIT
24 283 C. Jones LB ARI
25 294 M. Lattimore DB NO
26 307 C. Heyward DL PIT
27 318 Q. Williams LB JAC
Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Conner RB PIT
2 18 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 31 Z. Ertz TE PHI
4 42 K. Golladay WR DET
5 55 S. Michel RB NE
6 66 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 79 A. Robinson WR CHI
8 90 J. Watt DL HOU
9 103 R. Smith LB CHI
10 114 D. Moncrief WR PIT
11 127 D. Lawrence DL DAL
12 138 L. David LB TB
13 151 S. Williams DB CIN
14 162 A. Peterson RB WAS
15 175 K. Byard DB TEN
16 186 M. Boykin WR BAL
17 199 M. Gallup WR DAL
18 210 J. Reid DB HOU
19 223 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
20 234 E. Kendricks LB MIN
21 247 D. Prescott QB DAL
22 258 J. Collins LB NE
23 271 C. Edmonds RB ARI
24 282 D. Chark WR JAC
25 295 T. Burton TE CHI
26 306 B. Chubb LB DEN
27 319 D. Ogunbowale RB TB
Scott Fish (Fanball)
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Kelce TE KC
2 17 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 32 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 41 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 56 E. Engram TE NYG
6 65 C. Davis WR TEN
7 80 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
8 89 M. Jones WR DET
9 104 D. Jackson WR PHI
10 113 D. Hunter DL MIN
11 128 D. Buckner DL SF
12 137 C. Wentz QB PHI
13 152 K. Neal DB ATL
14 161 J. Hicks LB ARI
15 176 K. Hunt RB CLE
16 185 M. Lee WR JAC
17 200 B. McDougald DB SEA
18 209 D. Samuel WR SF
19 224 T. Davis LB DEN
20 233 Z. Brown LB PHI
21 248 P. Onwuasor LB BAL
22 257 J. Tartt DB SF
23 272 J. Garoppolo QB SF
24 281 M. Davenport DL NO
25 296 S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
26 305 R. Foster WR BUF
27 320 J. Heath DB DAL
Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jones WR ATL
2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 33 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 40 R. Woods WR LAR
5 57 T. Coleman RB SF
6 64 A. Ekeler RB LAC
7 81 D. Westbrook WR JAC
8 88 W. Fuller WR HOU
9 105 J. Bosa DL LAC
10 112 M. Breida RB SF
11 129 D. Thompson RB KC
12 136 M. Jack LB JAC
13 153 J. Schobert LB CLE
14 160 Z. Cunningham LB HOU
15 177 J. Reed TE WAS
16 184 D. Harris RB NE
17 201 J. Winston QB TB
18 208 T. Mathieu DB KC
19 225 E. Thomas DB BAL
20 232 O. Vernon DL CLE
21 249 J. Peppers DB NYG
22 256 P. Brown LB CIN
23 273 T. Hockenson TE DET
24 280 M. Goodwin WR SF
25 297 T. Quinn WR WAS
26 304 S. Darnold QB NYJ
27 321 J. McKinnon RB SF
Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 15 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 34 M. Mack RB IND
4 39 D. Williams RB KC
5 58 D. Moore WR CAR
6 63 O. Howard TE TB
7 82 E. Sanders WR DEN
8 87 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 106 G. Allison WR GB
10 111 C. Mosley LB NYJ
11 130 K. Mack LB CHI
12 135 T. Pollard RB DAL
13 154 J. Poyer DB BUF
14 159 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
15 178 A. Hitchens LB KC
16 183 J. Casey DL TEN
17 202 K. Murray QB ARI
18 207 N. Vigil LB CIN
19 226 C. Geathers DB IND
20 231 D. Hamilton WR DEN
21 250 J. Clowney DL HOU
22 255 M. Milano LB BUF
23 274 T. Brady QB NE
24 279 B. Burns LB CAR
25 298 J. Simmons DB DEN
26 303 D. Goedert TE PHI
27 322 F. Gore RB BUF
Heath Cummings (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Thomas WR NO
2 14 T. Hill WR KC
3 35 B. Cooks WR LAR
4 38 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 59 P. Lindsay RB DEN
6 62 H. Henry TE LAC
7 83 K. Drake RB MIA
8 86 B. Wagner LB SEA
9 107 K. Ballage RB MIA
10 110 R. Freeman RB DEN
11 131 J. Brown WR BUF
12 134 D. Lewis RB TEN
13 155 J. Johnson DB LAR
14 158 D. Trevathan LB CHI
15 179 C. Dunlap DL CIN
16 182 I. Smith RB ATL
17 203 R. Jones DB MIA
18 206 A. Hicks DL CHI
19 227 J. Brown LB TEN
20 230 J. Allen LB JAC
21 251 T. Jefferson DB BAL
22 254 A. Wilson WR MIA
23 275 J. Williams RB GB
24 278 M. Hardman WR KC
25 299 M. Trubisky QB CHI
26 302 H. Renfrow WR OAK
27 323 B. Anderson RB TB
Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 13 O. Beckham WR CLE
3 36 A. Jones RB GB
4 37 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 60 M. Williams WR LAC
6 61 A. Jeffery WR PHI
7 84 R. Penny RB SEA
8 85 S. Watkins WR KC
9 108 T. Edmunds LB BUF
10 109 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 132 K. Alexander LB SF
12 133 F. Clark DL KC
13 156 D. Davis LB NO
14 157 J. Hill RB BAL
15 180 T. Flowers DL DET
16 181 A. Miller WR CHI
17 204 J. Bates DB CIN
18 205 A. Bethea DB NYG
19 228 J. Graham TE GB
20 229 T. Watt LB PIT
21 252 M. Davis RB CHI
22 253 D. Swearinger DB ARI
23 276 W. Woodyard LB TEN
24 277 E. Reid DB CAR
25 300 D. Parker WR MIA
26 301 R. Burkhead RB NE
27 324 M. Stafford QB DET
