2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: How to approach drafting in an IDP league
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our IDP draft, which features several top analysts from other sites.
Every year when I recap this mock draft, I say the same thing. If you want to enhance your Fantasy experience in any way, include players on defense.
These are called IDP leagues for individual defensive players. We go to an extreme in this 12-team league with nine defensive starters (two defensive linemen, three linebackers, three defensive backs and one flex), along with eight offensive guys, but there are different variations of this format.
You can use just one player from each IDP spot (DL, LB and DB) or even just one defensive player overall. It's up to you. But it's a fun way to make your league more advanced.
It's also a good way to know more about the defensive players in the NFL. Some of you are savants and can name every linebacker on every NFL team, but most casual Fantasy managers aren't that into it. This can change that, and it's change for the better.
Remember, defensive players have feelings, too. They want to be involved in Fantasy Football also.
Now, the usual approach to most IDP drafts is to still focus on your offensive players first. In this league, the first defensive player drafted was Colts linebacker Darius Leonard in Round 7. It shouldn't surprise you that Gary Davenport, the IDP writer for Rotoworld, took the first defensive guy.
Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was also drafted in Round 7, and then Houston defensive lineman J.J. Watt and Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald came next in Round 8. By Round 9, the top defensive players were flying off the board (Myles Garrett, Deion Jones, Leighton Vander Esch, Blake Martinez, Roquan Smith, Joey Bosa and Tremaine Edmunds).
As you can see, top-tier linebackers matter more in IDP leagues because of their ability to rack up tackles. Last season, Leonard, Kuechly, Edmunds and Vander Esch were four of the top eight players in this league.
I drafted Bosa, and I always like to get a top-end pass rusher in this format. I went back-to-back-to-back linebackers in Rounds 12-14 with Jacksonville's Myles Jack, Cleveland's Joe Schobert and Houston's Zach Cunningham, and I like the way my defensive roster came together.
My other defensive lineman is Cleveland's Olivier Vernon, and I have Cincinnati linebacker Preston Brown at flex. My defensive backs are Kansas City's Tyrann Mathieu, Baltimore's Earl Thomas and the Giants' Jabrill Peppers.
These guys should only enhance my main offensive players, which include Jameis Winston, Nick Chubb, Tevin Coleman, Austin Ekeler, Julio Jones, Stefon Diggs, Robert Woods, Dede Westbrook, Will Fuller and Jordan Reed. I'm confident in my team, but this is an excellent group of analysts in this draft to compete against.
Along with Davenport, we have David Gonos and Jake Ciely of the Athletic, Chris Harris of Harris Football, Bob Harris of Fantasy Football Diehards, Scott Fish of Fanball, Adam Pfeiffer of RotoCurve, Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros and our guys at CBS Sports, including Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer.
I hope you'll enjoy this draft even if you don't play in IDP leagues. You can still gauge the offensive players and where they should be selected, and as you can see, we went deep with these rosters. And for those of you who do play in IDP leagues, this should be an excellent guide to help you prepare for Draft Day.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.
Our draft order is as follows:
- Gary Davenport, Rotoworld
- Chris Harris, Harris Football
- David Gonos, The Athletic
- Dave Richard, CBS Sports
- Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
- Bob Harris, Fantasy Football Diehards
- Jake Ciely, The Athletic
- Scott Fish, Fanball
- Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
- Adam Pfeifer, RotoCurve
- Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
- Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|5
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|6
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Adams WR GB
|7
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Conner RB PIT
|8
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|T. Kelce TE KC
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Jones WR ATL
|10
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|11
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|M. Thomas WR NO
|12
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|14
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|T. Hill WR KC
|15
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|16
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|17
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|18
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|19
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Cook RB MIN
|20
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|M. Evans WR TB
|21
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|G. Kittle TE SF
|22
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|23
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Allen WR LAC
|24
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|K. Johnson RB DET
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|26
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|A. Brown WR OAK
|27
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|28
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Carson RB SEA
|29
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Edelman WR NE
|30
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|T. Hilton WR IND
|31
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|32
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|33
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|34
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|M. Mack RB IND
|35
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|36
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|A. Jones RB GB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|38
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|39
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|D. Williams RB KC
|40
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|R. Woods WR LAR
|41
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|42
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|K. Golladay WR DET
|43
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|44
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|45
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Godwin WR TB
|46
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|A. Green WR CIN
|47
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|48
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|J. Gordon WR NE
|50
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|51
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Henry RB TEN
|52
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|53
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|54
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. White RB NE
|55
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|S. Michel RB NE
|56
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|E. Engram TE NYG
|57
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|T. Coleman RB SF
|58
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|D. Moore WR CAR
|59
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|60
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|M. Williams WR LAC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|62
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|H. Henry TE LAC
|63
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|O. Howard TE TB
|64
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|65
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|C. Davis WR TEN
|66
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|67
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|68
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|69
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|70
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Watson QB HOU
|71
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Guice RB WAS
|72
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|L. Miller RB HOU
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|D. Leonard LB IND
|74
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|75
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Landry WR CLE
|76
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|L. Murray RB NO
|77
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|78
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|L. Kuechly LB CAR
|79
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|80
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|81
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|82
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|83
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|K. Drake RB MIA
|84
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|R. Penny RB SEA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|S. Watkins WR KC
|86
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. Wagner LB SEA
|87
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|88
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|89
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|M. Jones WR DET
|90
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Watt DL HOU
|91
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Cook TE NO
|92
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|A. Donald DL LAR
|93
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|94
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|95
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Pettis WR SF
|96
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|M. Garrett DL CLE
|98
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|99
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Jones LB ATL
|100
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Howard RB PHI
|101
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|L. Vander Esch LB DAL
|102
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|B. Martinez LB GB
|103
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|R. Smith LB CHI
|104
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|105
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Bosa DL LAC
|106
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|G. Allison WR GB
|107
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|108
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|T. Edmunds LB BUF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|110
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|111
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|C. Mosley LB NYJ
|112
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|M. Breida RB SF
|113
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|D. Hunter DL MIN
|114
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|115
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|P. Barber RB TB
|116
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|R. Jones RB TB
|117
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Adams DB NYJ
|118
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|119
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|120
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|C. Littleton LB LAR
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|T. Williams WR OAK
|122
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. White LB TB
|123
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Campbell DL JAC
|124
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Newton QB CAR
|125
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|126
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|C. Jordan DL NO
|127
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Lawrence DL DAL
|128
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|D. Buckner DL SF
|129
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Thompson RB KC
|130
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|K. Mack LB CHI
|131
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Brown WR BUF
|132
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|K. Alexander LB SF
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|F. Clark DL KC
|134
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|135
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|136
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|M. Jack LB JAC
|137
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|138
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|L. David LB TB
|139
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|L. Collins DB WAS
|140
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|D. Walker TE TEN
|141
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Bush LB PIT
|142
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Hyde RB KC
|143
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|B. Baker DB ARI
|144
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|G. Tate WR NYG
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|J. Smith LB DAL
|146
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|N. Hines RB IND
|147
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Kirksey LB CLE
|148
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Houston DL IND
|149
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|150
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|151
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|S. Williams DB CIN
|152
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|K. Neal DB ATL
|153
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Schobert LB CLE
|154
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|J. Poyer DB BUF
|155
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Johnson DB LAR
|156
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Davis LB NO
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|J. Hill RB BAL
|158
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|D. Trevathan LB CHI
|159
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|160
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|Z. Cunningham LB HOU
|161
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|J. Hicks LB ARI
|162
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|163
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Funchess WR IND
|164
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Goff QB LAR
|165
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Davis LB DET
|166
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|H. Smith DB MIN
|167
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Clark DL GB
|168
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|C. Jones DL KC
|170
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|T. Whitehead LB OAK
|171
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|172
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|173
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|174
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|175
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|K. Byard DB TEN
|176
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|177
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Reed TE WAS
|178
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|A. Hitchens LB KC
|179
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|C. Dunlap DL CIN
|180
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|T. Flowers DL DET
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|A. Miller WR CHI
|182
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|I. Smith RB ATL
|183
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|J. Casey DL TEN
|184
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Harris RB NE
|185
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|M. Lee WR JAC
|186
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|187
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|M. Ingram DL LAC
|188
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|A. Luck QB IND
|189
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Washington WR PIT
|190
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|191
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|192
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|A. Ogletree LB NYG
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|194
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|E. Ebron TE IND
|195
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|196
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Ford DL SF
|197
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|M. Brown RB LAR
|198
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|M. Jenkins DB PHI
|199
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|200
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|B. McDougald DB SEA
|201
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Winston QB TB
|202
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|K. Murray QB ARI
|203
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|R. Jones DB MIA
|204
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|J. Bates DB CIN
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|A. Bethea DB NYG
|206
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|A. Hicks DL CHI
|207
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|N. Vigil LB CIN
|208
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|T. Mathieu DB KC
|209
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|D. Samuel WR SF
|210
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Reid DB HOU
|211
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|212
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|M. Brown WR BAL
|213
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|214
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|215
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|N. Bosa DL SF
|216
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|K. Jackson DB DEN
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|A. Phillips DB LAC
|218
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Brees QB NO
|219
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|H. Clinton-Dix DB CHI
|220
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Waller TE OAK
|221
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|N. Harry WR NE
|222
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|223
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|224
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|T. Davis LB DEN
|225
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|E. Thomas DB BAL
|226
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|C. Geathers DB IND
|227
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Brown LB TEN
|228
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|J. Graham TE GB
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|T. Watt LB PIT
|230
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Allen LB JAC
|231
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|232
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|O. Vernon DL CLE
|233
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|Z. Brown LB PHI
|234
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|E. Kendricks LB MIN
|235
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|K. Alonso LB MIA
|236
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|C. Artis-Payne RB CAR
|237
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Anderson RB DET
|238
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|F. Cox DL PHI
|239
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Abram DB OAK
|240
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|R. Higgins WR CLE
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|F. Warner LB SF
|242
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|V. Miller LB DEN
|243
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|K. Wright LB SEA
|244
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|E. Jackson DB CHI
|245
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|R. Darby DB PHI
|246
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|K. Stills WR MIA
|247
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|248
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|P. Onwuasor LB BAL
|249
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Peppers DB NYG
|250
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|J. Clowney DL HOU
|251
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|T. Jefferson DB BAL
|252
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|M. Davis RB CHI
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Swearinger DB ARI
|254
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|255
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|M. Milano LB BUF
|256
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|P. Brown LB CIN
|257
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|J. Tartt DB SF
|258
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Collins LB NE
|259
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|T. Ginn WR NO
|260
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|V. Hargreaves DB TB
|261
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|B. McKinney LB HOU
|262
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|R. McMillan LB MIA
|263
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|M. Peters DB LAR
|264
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|E. Griffen DL MIN
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|266
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|E. Ansah DL SEA
|267
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|268
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|T. Edmunds DB PIT
|269
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Alexander DB GB
|270
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|S. Davis DB PIT
|271
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|272
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|273
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|274
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|T. Brady QB NE
|275
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Williams RB GB
|276
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|W. Woodyard LB TEN
|Round 24
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|277
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|E. Reid DB CAR
|278
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|M. Hardman WR KC
|279
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|B. Burns LB CAR
|280
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|281
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|M. Davenport DL NO
|282
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Chark WR JAC
|283
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|C. Jones LB ARI
|284
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|K. Moore DB IND
|285
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Harrison DL DET
|286
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|M. Fitzpatrick DB MIA
|287
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|P. Campbell WR IND
|288
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|T. Smith WR NO
|Round 25
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|289
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|A. Amos DB GB
|290
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|A. Morris RB DAL
|291
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Richard RB OAK
|292
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|L. Alexander LB BUF
|293
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|D. Autry DL IND
|294
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|M. Lattimore DB NO
|295
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|T. Burton TE CHI
|296
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
|297
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|T. Quinn WR WAS
|298
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|J. Simmons DB DEN
|299
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|300
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Parker WR MIA
|Round 26
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|301
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|302
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|H. Renfrow WR OAK
|303
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|304
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|305
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|R. Foster WR BUF
|306
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|B. Chubb LB DEN
|307
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|C. Heyward DL PIT
|308
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|K. Van Noy LB NE
|309
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|A. Walker LB IND
|310
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|T. Mitchell DB CLE
|311
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|Y. Ngakoue DL JAC
|312
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|T. Montgomery RB NYJ
|Round 27
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|313
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|J. Allen QB BUF
|314
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|315
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|T. Boston DB CAR
|316
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Hilliard RB CLE
|317
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|T. Davis LB LAC
|318
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|Q. Williams LB JAC
|319
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Ogunbowale RB TB
|320
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|J. Heath DB DAL
|321
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|322
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|F. Gore RB BUF
|323
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. Anderson RB TB
|324
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|M. Stafford QB DET
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|K. Johnson RB DET
|3
|25
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|4
|48
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|5
|49
|J. Gordon WR NE
|6
|72
|L. Miller RB HOU
|7
|73
|D. Leonard LB IND
|8
|96
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|9
|97
|M. Garrett DL CLE
|10
|120
|C. Littleton LB LAR
|11
|121
|T. Williams WR OAK
|12
|144
|G. Tate WR NYG
|13
|145
|J. Smith LB DAL
|14
|168
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|15
|169
|C. Jones DL KC
|16
|192
|A. Ogletree LB NYG
|17
|193
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|18
|216
|K. Jackson DB DEN
|19
|217
|A. Phillips DB LAC
|20
|240
|R. Higgins WR CLE
|21
|241
|F. Warner LB SF
|22
|264
|E. Griffen DL MIN
|23
|265
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|24
|288
|T. Smith WR NO
|25
|289
|A. Amos DB GB
|26
|312
|T. Montgomery RB NYJ
|27
|313
|J. Allen QB BUF
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|26
|A. Brown WR OAK
|4
|47
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|50
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|6
|71
|D. Guice RB WAS
|7
|74
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|8
|95
|D. Pettis WR SF
|9
|98
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|10
|119
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|11
|122
|D. White LB TB
|12
|143
|B. Baker DB ARI
|13
|146
|N. Hines RB IND
|14
|167
|K. Clark DL GB
|15
|170
|T. Whitehead LB OAK
|16
|191
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|17
|194
|E. Ebron TE IND
|18
|215
|N. Bosa DL SF
|19
|218
|D. Brees QB NO
|20
|239
|J. Abram DB OAK
|21
|242
|V. Miller LB DEN
|22
|263
|M. Peters DB LAR
|23
|266
|E. Ansah DL SEA
|24
|287
|P. Campbell WR IND
|25
|290
|A. Morris RB DAL
|26
|311
|Y. Ngakoue DL JAC
|27
|314
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|3
|27
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|46
|A. Green WR CIN
|5
|51
|D. Henry RB TEN
|6
|70
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|75
|J. Landry WR CLE
|8
|94
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|9
|99
|D. Jones LB ATL
|10
|118
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|11
|123
|C. Campbell DL JAC
|12
|142
|C. Hyde RB KC
|13
|147
|C. Kirksey LB CLE
|14
|166
|H. Smith DB MIN
|15
|171
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|16
|190
|N. Agholor WR PHI
|17
|195
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|18
|214
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|19
|219
|H. Clinton-Dix DB CHI
|20
|238
|F. Cox DL PHI
|21
|243
|K. Wright LB SEA
|22
|262
|R. McMillan LB MIA
|23
|267
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|24
|286
|M. Fitzpatrick DB MIA
|25
|291
|J. Richard RB OAK
|26
|310
|T. Mitchell DB CLE
|27
|315
|T. Boston DB CAR
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|21
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|28
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|45
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|52
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|6
|69
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|76
|L. Murray RB NO
|8
|93
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|9
|100
|J. Howard RB PHI
|10
|117
|J. Adams DB NYJ
|11
|124
|C. Newton QB CAR
|12
|141
|D. Bush LB PIT
|13
|148
|J. Houston DL IND
|14
|165
|J. Davis LB DET
|15
|172
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|16
|189
|J. Washington WR PIT
|17
|196
|D. Ford DL SF
|18
|213
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|19
|220
|D. Waller TE OAK
|20
|237
|C. Anderson RB DET
|21
|244
|E. Jackson DB CHI
|22
|261
|B. McKinney LB HOU
|23
|268
|T. Edmunds DB PIT
|24
|285
|D. Harrison DL DET
|25
|292
|L. Alexander LB BUF
|26
|309
|A. Walker LB IND
|27
|316
|D. Hilliard RB CLE
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|20
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|29
|J. Edelman WR NE
|4
|44
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|5
|53
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|68
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|7
|77
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|8
|92
|A. Donald DL LAR
|9
|101
|L. Vander Esch LB DAL
|10
|116
|R. Jones RB TB
|11
|125
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|12
|140
|D. Walker TE TEN
|13
|149
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|14
|164
|J. Goff QB LAR
|15
|173
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|16
|188
|A. Luck QB IND
|17
|197
|M. Brown RB LAR
|18
|212
|M. Brown WR BAL
|19
|221
|N. Harry WR NE
|20
|236
|C. Artis-Payne RB CAR
|21
|245
|R. Darby DB PHI
|22
|260
|V. Hargreaves DB TB
|23
|269
|J. Alexander DB GB
|24
|284
|K. Moore DB IND
|25
|293
|D. Autry DL IND
|26
|308
|K. Van Noy LB NE
|27
|317
|T. Davis LB LAC
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|19
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|30
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|43
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|54
|J. White RB NE
|6
|67
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|7
|78
|L. Kuechly LB CAR
|8
|91
|J. Cook TE NO
|9
|102
|B. Martinez LB GB
|10
|115
|P. Barber RB TB
|11
|126
|C. Jordan DL NO
|12
|139
|L. Collins DB WAS
|13
|150
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|14
|163
|D. Funchess WR IND
|15
|174
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|16
|187
|M. Ingram DL LAC
|17
|198
|M. Jenkins DB PHI
|18
|211
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|19
|222
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|20
|235
|K. Alonso LB MIA
|21
|246
|K. Stills WR MIA
|22
|259
|T. Ginn WR NO
|23
|270
|S. Davis DB PIT
|24
|283
|C. Jones LB ARI
|25
|294
|M. Lattimore DB NO
|26
|307
|C. Heyward DL PIT
|27
|318
|Q. Williams LB JAC
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Conner RB PIT
|2
|18
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|31
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|4
|42
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|55
|S. Michel RB NE
|6
|66
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|7
|79
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|8
|90
|J. Watt DL HOU
|9
|103
|R. Smith LB CHI
|10
|114
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|11
|127
|D. Lawrence DL DAL
|12
|138
|L. David LB TB
|13
|151
|S. Williams DB CIN
|14
|162
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|15
|175
|K. Byard DB TEN
|16
|186
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|17
|199
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|18
|210
|J. Reid DB HOU
|19
|223
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|20
|234
|E. Kendricks LB MIN
|21
|247
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|22
|258
|J. Collins LB NE
|23
|271
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|24
|282
|D. Chark WR JAC
|25
|295
|T. Burton TE CHI
|26
|306
|B. Chubb LB DEN
|27
|319
|D. Ogunbowale RB TB
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|17
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|32
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|4
|41
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|5
|56
|E. Engram TE NYG
|6
|65
|C. Davis WR TEN
|7
|80
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|8
|89
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|104
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|10
|113
|D. Hunter DL MIN
|11
|128
|D. Buckner DL SF
|12
|137
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|13
|152
|K. Neal DB ATL
|14
|161
|J. Hicks LB ARI
|15
|176
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|16
|185
|M. Lee WR JAC
|17
|200
|B. McDougald DB SEA
|18
|209
|D. Samuel WR SF
|19
|224
|T. Davis LB DEN
|20
|233
|Z. Brown LB PHI
|21
|248
|P. Onwuasor LB BAL
|22
|257
|J. Tartt DB SF
|23
|272
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|24
|281
|M. Davenport DL NO
|25
|296
|S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
|26
|305
|R. Foster WR BUF
|27
|320
|J. Heath DB DAL
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|16
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|33
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|40
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|57
|T. Coleman RB SF
|6
|64
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|7
|81
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|8
|88
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|9
|105
|J. Bosa DL LAC
|10
|112
|M. Breida RB SF
|11
|129
|D. Thompson RB KC
|12
|136
|M. Jack LB JAC
|13
|153
|J. Schobert LB CLE
|14
|160
|Z. Cunningham LB HOU
|15
|177
|J. Reed TE WAS
|16
|184
|D. Harris RB NE
|17
|201
|J. Winston QB TB
|18
|208
|T. Mathieu DB KC
|19
|225
|E. Thomas DB BAL
|20
|232
|O. Vernon DL CLE
|21
|249
|J. Peppers DB NYG
|22
|256
|P. Brown LB CIN
|23
|273
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|24
|280
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|25
|297
|T. Quinn WR WAS
|26
|304
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|27
|321
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|Adam Pfeifer (RotoCurve)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|15
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|34
|M. Mack RB IND
|4
|39
|D. Williams RB KC
|5
|58
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|63
|O. Howard TE TB
|7
|82
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|8
|87
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|106
|G. Allison WR GB
|10
|111
|C. Mosley LB NYJ
|11
|130
|K. Mack LB CHI
|12
|135
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|13
|154
|J. Poyer DB BUF
|14
|159
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|15
|178
|A. Hitchens LB KC
|16
|183
|J. Casey DL TEN
|17
|202
|K. Murray QB ARI
|18
|207
|N. Vigil LB CIN
|19
|226
|C. Geathers DB IND
|20
|231
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|21
|250
|J. Clowney DL HOU
|22
|255
|M. Milano LB BUF
|23
|274
|T. Brady QB NE
|24
|279
|B. Burns LB CAR
|25
|298
|J. Simmons DB DEN
|26
|303
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|27
|322
|F. Gore RB BUF
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|14
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|35
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|4
|38
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|59
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|6
|62
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|83
|K. Drake RB MIA
|8
|86
|B. Wagner LB SEA
|9
|107
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|10
|110
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|11
|131
|J. Brown WR BUF
|12
|134
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|13
|155
|J. Johnson DB LAR
|14
|158
|D. Trevathan LB CHI
|15
|179
|C. Dunlap DL CIN
|16
|182
|I. Smith RB ATL
|17
|203
|R. Jones DB MIA
|18
|206
|A. Hicks DL CHI
|19
|227
|J. Brown LB TEN
|20
|230
|J. Allen LB JAC
|21
|251
|T. Jefferson DB BAL
|22
|254
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|23
|275
|J. Williams RB GB
|24
|278
|M. Hardman WR KC
|25
|299
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|26
|302
|H. Renfrow WR OAK
|27
|323
|B. Anderson RB TB
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|13
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|3
|36
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|37
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|60
|M. Williams WR LAC
|6
|61
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|7
|84
|R. Penny RB SEA
|8
|85
|S. Watkins WR KC
|9
|108
|T. Edmunds LB BUF
|10
|109
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|11
|132
|K. Alexander LB SF
|12
|133
|F. Clark DL KC
|13
|156
|D. Davis LB NO
|14
|157
|J. Hill RB BAL
|15
|180
|T. Flowers DL DET
|16
|181
|A. Miller WR CHI
|17
|204
|J. Bates DB CIN
|18
|205
|A. Bethea DB NYG
|19
|228
|J. Graham TE GB
|20
|229
|T. Watt LB PIT
|21
|252
|M. Davis RB CHI
|22
|253
|D. Swearinger DB ARI
|23
|276
|W. Woodyard LB TEN
|24
|277
|E. Reid DB CAR
|25
|300
|D. Parker WR MIA
|26
|301
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|27
|324
|M. Stafford QB DET
