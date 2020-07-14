Washington signed tight end Thaddeus Moss as an undrafted rookie free agent, and he could compete for a role on offense this year. Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, should prove to be a reliable receiving threat. And he doesn't have much competition for playing time if he can make the final roster. Washington's top tight ends are Jeremy Sprinkle, Richard Rodgers and Logan Thomas, and Moss could be better than all of them as a receiver. He went undrafted for a reason, so the odds are against him, but he's someone to monitor in training camp if he can make the team and get a significant chance to play.
2020 Outlook: Thaddeus Moss
2020 fantasy player outlook for Thaddeus Moss, TE, Washington Redskins
