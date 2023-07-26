The Steelers ended up over .500 last season, but there isn't much optimism around this offense in the Fantasy community. That's not to say there isn't talent, but Kenny Pickett needs to be a lot better after a rookie season where he failed to throw multiple touchdowns in any game.

2022 Review

Record: 9-8 (11)

PPG: 18.1 (26)

YPG: 322.6 (23)

Pass YPG: 200.6 (24)

Rush YPG: 121.9 (16)

PAPG: 33.6 (16)

RAPG: 29.4 (10)

2022 Fantasy finishes

QB: Kenny Pickett QB28

RB: Najee Harris RB12, Jaylen Warren RB52

WR: George Pickens WR31, Diontae Johnson WR46

TE: Pat Freiermuth TE12

*No longer with team

Number to know: 0

That's how many games Kenny Pickett had with multiple touchdowns in 11 more or less full games. Over the past decade, Trevor Lawrence, Geno Smith, and Blake Bortles are the only rookie quarterbacks with more games of at least 18 pass attempts and one or fewer touchdowns in a season; his 11 tied DeShone Kizer, Carson Wentz, and Josh Rosen. There are some reasons for optimism among that group, though it's worth noting that Wentz still had five multi-touchdown games his rookie season, while Lawrence had two -- and, perhaps more importantly, was a full two years younger than Pickett at the time.

Cards on the table: I'm not a Pickett believer. He played five seasons in college and had a touchdown rate below 4% until his fifth-year senior season, and just didn't seem like a first-round prospect to me. He's a decent athlete and has room to grow as a passer with some decent weapons around him, but I'm skeptical he's ever going to be much more than an average QB. I know better than to write young quarterbacks off too early -- Josh Allen made me look especially foolish a few years back -- but Pickett is already 25, so he's not even that young. I think there's a better chance than not that the Steelers are looking for another QB after this season, but feel free to screenshot this and troll me if I'm wrong.

2023 Offseason

Draft Picks

1. (14) Broderick Jones, OL

2. (32) Joey Porter Jr., CB

2. (49) Keeanu Benton, NT

3. (93) Darnell Washington, TE

4. (132) Nick Herbig, OLB

7. (241) Cory Trice Jr., CB

7. (251) Spencer Anderson, OL

Additions

OL Isaac Seumalo, WR Allen Robinson, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Cole Holcomb, OL Nate Herbig, LB Elandon Roberts

Key departures

CB William Jackson, CB Cameron Sutton, LB Myles Jack, DL Chris Wormley, LB Robert Spillane, LB Devin Bush

Available opportunity

37 RB carries, 9 RB targets, 53 WR targets, 12 TE targets



Rankings and Projections

Award Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Chris Towers Kenny Pickett 30 25 20 25 Najee Harris 15 13 17 16 Jaylen Warren 52 NR 49 55 Diontae Johnson 26 24 27 33 George Pickens 38 29 45 40 Pat Freiermuth 8 10 8 8

Chris Towers' projections

QB Kenny Pickett PA: 542, YD: 3687, TD: 22, INT: 14; RUSH -- ATT: 69, YD: 275, TD: 2 RB Najee Harris CAR: 275, YD: 1099, TD: 8; TAR: 54, REC: 42, YD: 254, TD: 2 RB Jaylen Warren CAR: 92, YD: 394, TD: 3; TAR: 27, REC: 24, YD: 165, TD: 1 WR Diontae Johnson TAR: 130, REC: 77, YD: 810, TD: 5 WR George Pickens TAR: 103, REC: 63, YD: 824, TD: 5 WR Allen Robinson TAR: 87, REC: 52, YD: 599, TD: 4 TE Pat Freiermuth TAR: 108, REC: 70, YD: 771, TD: 4

Biggest question

Is this offense even worth targeting?

Between Najee Harris' regression and Pickett's struggles, there really wasn't very much to be excited about with this team last season. Pickett could take a step forward, but we're also not quite sure how targets will be distributed between Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Allen Robinson (plus Pat Freiermuth). Pickens has some helium thanks to some highlight-reel plays, but he struggled to consistently earn targets despite playing 75% of the snaps in 11 of 17 games as a rookie. I'm worried this might just be a boring, crowded offense with little upside.

One sleeper, one breakout and one bust

Sleeper Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2022 Stats RUYDS 379 REC 28 REYDS 214 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8

The case for Warren is more about the case against Harris, who has looked exceedingly pedestrian in two seasons since being the 24th pick in the NFL Draft. Harris has just seven carries of more than 20 yards and has averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in each season, with similarly disappointing efficiency as a pass-catcher. I think that's more about the offense around him than Harris, but it's at least possible that the Steelers opt to give Warren a look if Harris continues to struggle. I think it's unlikely he'd fare much better, but even if Warren similarly struggled with efficiency, he'd still be a decent Fantasy option if he ever got the opportunity for 15-plus touches per week. At the cost of a late-round pick, that's a nice upside outcome.

Breakout Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2022 Stats REC 63 TAR 98 REYDS 732 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3

I thought about putting Diontae Johnson here, if only because he seems like such a safe bet for significant regression after scoring zero touchdowns on 147 targets last season -- he had averaged one touchdown every 21 targets the prior two seasons, after all. But Freiermuth has a similar case -- he scored just twice on 98 targets last season -- and has a much easier path to becoming an impact Fantasy option as a tight end. Freiermuth seems like one of the better bets for 100-plus targets at the position, especially if he can stay healthy and overcome the stretches where he wasn't featured much in the offense, as he had three games with two or fewer targets while playing 49% of the snaps or more. A 900-yard, five-plus touchdown season is well within the range of possible outcomes for Freiermuth, especially if this offense is just a bit better than expected.

Bust George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2022 Stats REC 52 TAR 84 REYDS 801 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8

Pickens' price ended up being more reasonable than I expected he would be at the start of the offseason, which makes it harder to take a strong stance against him. As a fringe WR3/4, he's fine, though I still don't find myself going out of my way to target him much -- I'd rather take a flier on Marquise Brown or Mike Evans in the same range, or Jordan Addison a few rounds later. The problem with Pickens was that he just didn't show a particularly varied skill set as a rookie -- he was the fifth-best WR in yards per route run on go routes, and just 184th on all other routes. He's a walking highlight reel, with the ability to make acrobatic catches other players wouldn't even have a chance at, but he didn't show the ability to do much else as a rookie:

Now, just because he didn't do more than that as a rookie doesn't mean he can't, but the evidence we have right now suggests he's more of a DeVante Parker type than a true No. 1 WR. In what I'm projecting to be a mediocre offense, with a guy who earns targets at a consistently high rate alongside him, I think Pickens' ceiling is pretty limited.