2026 Outlook: DJ Moore

After another disappointing season relative to his ADP, Moore joins Josh Allen as the Bills hope to rekindle the magic their QB once found with Stefon Diggs. Moore fell behind Rome Odunze through the first quarter of the 2025 season in Chicago and was surpassed by Colston Loveland in the second half, but he made spark plays both in the stretch run of the regular season and postseason. These plays give Fantasy managers hope that he can provide consistency with a quarterback upgrade in 2026. However, despite moving to Buffalo to catch passes from Allen, Moore is unlikely to be a target hog in a run-first offense that spreads the ball. He is more likely to fall into the double-digit target range again. Moore also doesn't have a history of being a major factor in the red zone. Start considering Moore in Round 5 of full-PPR leagues.

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