2026 Outlook: Justin Fields

Fields will back up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City this season. This matters because Mahomes is coming back from a torn ACL, and if he's not quite ready for Week 1, Fields could fill in. Fields scored at least 29 Fantasy points (six-point TDs) in three of his first four starts with the Jets last season, but wound up scoring nine or fewer Fantasy points in four of his nine total starts. His extreme boom-bust nature might allure desperate lineup-setters, but it'll only happen if Mahomes misses any time. Maybe Fields will get picked real late in two-QB drafts, but that's about it.

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