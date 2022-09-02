The Giants waived Miller (wrist) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Miller broke his wrist during an early-August practice and was set to miss the entire 2022 campaign after reverting to New York's injured reserve list. However, he'll now be free to join a new team once he's fully healthy. The 6-foot-3 tight end signed with the Giants in May as an undrafted free agent out of Maine, where he caught 39 passes for 684 yards and three scores during his final collegiate campaign.