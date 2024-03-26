LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC North said in the media session.

Baltimore Ravens

Last year, Mark Andrews suffered a broken ankle in Week 11, and he didn't return until the AFC Championship Game. While Andrews was out, Isaiah Likely stepped up with five touchdowns and four games with at least 11.1 PPR points in his final five outings in the regular season.

John Harbaugh is excited about the potential to use both tight ends this season.

"Isaiah is going to take even another big step. He took a big step last year. He's a talented guy," Harbaugh said. "And Mark is a star. He's one of the superstars in the NFL."

We hope to see Likely on the field with Andrews in 2024, but Andrews remains one of the best Fantasy tight ends. He's worth drafting as early as Round 4.

Likely is only worth drafting with a late-round flier. But if given a bigger role in tandem with Andrews, Likely could end up as a weekly Fantasy starter in deeper formats.