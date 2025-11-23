default-cbs-image
Jackson is in line to make his first career start in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Two of Chicago's starting linebackers, T.J. Edwards (hand) and Noah Sewell (elbow), are inactive for Sunday's contest. In nine games this season, Jackson has played on 32 defensive snaps and 180 special-teams snaps, making 11 tackles (four solo).

