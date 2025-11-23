Bears' D'Marco Jackson: Making first career start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is in line to make his first career start in Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Two of Chicago's starting linebackers, T.J. Edwards (hand) and Noah Sewell (elbow), are inactive for Sunday's contest. In nine games this season, Jackson has played on 32 defensive snaps and 180 special-teams snaps, making 11 tackles (four solo).
More News
-
Bears' D'Marco Jackson: Looking good for Week 4•
-
Bears' D'Marco Jackson: Won't play against Dallas•
-
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Checks into preseason opener•
-
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Set to miss rest of regular season•
-
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Won't suit up Week 15•
-
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Won't return Sunday•