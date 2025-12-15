Bears' D'Marco Jackson: Huge performance in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson posted seven tackles, including two solo, with one interception and 1.0 sacks in the Bears' 31-3 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Jackson has delivered highly variable tackle totals in four games as a starter, ranging from three to 15 stops, and this marked his first sack of the season. As long as he remains in an expanded role, his mix of splash plays and inconsistency makes him a volatile IDP option.
