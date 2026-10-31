Jackson (ankle) is questionable to suit up Monday versus Seattle.

Jackson's practice status fluctuated during the week, as he was limited Thursday, didn't participate Friday, and logged a full session Saturday. Despite being a full-go in the final practice of the week, the veteran linebacker isn't entirely in the clear for the Monday night matchup in Seattle. T.J. Edwards is slated to return Monday from a two-game absence, so the Bears could have a fortified linebacker corps if Jackson is able to suit up.