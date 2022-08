Ebner's sure to get plenty of reps in Thursday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

After scoring a touchdown and turning seven touches into 43 yards in the preseason opener, Ebner will continue to make a push to secure the No. 3 running back role behind David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Ebner also showed playmaking ability on special teams, where he posted 53 return yards, and he could work his way into a regular role in that capacity as well.