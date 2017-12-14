Bills' Jordan Matthews: Undergoes knee, ankle surgery
Matthews confirmed Thursday that he underwent surgery on his left knee and right ankle, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Matthews revealed the news on his personal Twitter account, posting a photo of his left knee in a heavy brace and his right ankle in a boot. It's unclear how lengthy of a recovery timeline Matthews will face for either injury, but neither surgery is expected to delay his start to the 2018 campaign. Matthews will head into free agency for the first time in his career after a disappointing, injury-plagued season with the Bills.
