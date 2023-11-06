Bernard (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Bernard was evaluated for a head injury in the first half, and he was downgraded to out at halftime. With the starting middle linebacker sidelined, Tyler Matakevich could see more snaps in a banged-up Buffalo linebacker corps that's already operating without Baylon Spector (hamstring), A.J. Klein (back) and Matt Milano (leg).
