Head coach Vance Joseph said Butt (knee) should be "full go" for OTAs, Zac Stevens of BSN Denver reports.

Butt wound up spending his entire rookie season on the Broncos' non-football injury list after tearing his ACL in January 2017 during his final game at the University of Michigan. Once regarded as a possible early-round draft choice, the 2017 fifth-rounder has the potential to become a fantasy asset in 2018, particularly if Denver doesn't add another receiving specialist to its tight end group.