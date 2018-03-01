Broncos' Jake Butt: Expected to be ready for OTAs
Head coach Vance Joseph said Butt (knee) should be "full go" for OTAs, Zac Stevens of BSN Denver reports.
Butt wound up spending his entire rookie season on the Broncos' non-football injury list after tearing his ACL in January 2017 during his final game at the University of Michigan. Once regarded as a possible early-round draft choice, the 2017 fifth-rounder has the potential to become a fantasy asset in 2018, particularly if Denver doesn't add another receiving specialist to its tight end group.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....