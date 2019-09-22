Jewell (leg) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Packers, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jewell played every snap over the first two games, and he was leading the team with six tackles when he left the game. This will hurt the Broncos' run-stopping abilities. A rotation of Corey Nelson and Keishawn Bierria will slot in at inside linebacker for the time being.