Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that Hamler (hamstring) will miss the next "few weeks," Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hackett's update seemingly rules Hamler out through the end of November. Hamler suffered the injury a week prior in practice and was unable to play in this past Sunday's loss to Tennessee, during which Jerry Jeudy sprained his ankle. The Broncos' healthy wide receivers at the moment are Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil and Montrell Washington.