Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten said Wilson won't play in any preseason games ahead of his Week 1 matchup with the Seahawks, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Wilson starts his tenure in Denver with a visit to his old home, facing the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. It remains to be seen if Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy can approximate what Wilson had in Seattle with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but the Broncos are stronger than the Seahawks at most positions, with no gap wider than the one at quarterback. The 33-year-old Wilson competed at least 64.8 percent of his passes for 7.5 YPA or better in each of his final four seasons with Seattle, averaging 32.8 TD passes, 7.8 interceptions, 353.5 rushing yards and 1.8 rushing TDs per season in that stretch.