Wilson remains the clear favorite to start Week 1 under center for Pittsburgh and has made a good impression on his new coaching staff throughout OTAs and June minicamp, Chris Ward of SteelersNow.com reports.

Wilson has impressed with arm talent and leadership throughout spring activities, per Mark Kaboldy of The Athletic, and he's reportedly dominated first-team reps to this point. Justin Fields could push for more opportunities during training camp, but for the time being, there's been nothing to suggest any shift from coach Mike Tomlin's remark early in the offseason that Wilson is in the "pole position" to start Week 1 under center. Experience and consistency alone could make enough difference for Wilson, a 35-year-old veteran, to win the starting gig over Fields, but he'll face pressure to keep Pittsburgh in the playoff race, given that he's only playing on a one-year contract.